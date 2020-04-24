    For Quick Alerts
      Police Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Supporting Rangoli Chandel Post Twitter Suspension

      According to recent reports, a police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, for posting a video in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, after her Twitter account was suspended for alleged hate speech.

      Complaint Filed Against Kangana For Supporting Rangoli

      Kangana recently took to her Instagram page, and addressed the controversy surrounding Rangoli Chandel's Twitter page suspension, and clarified that Chandel's tweet was to only stress on shooting down the people who are attacking doctors and police officials amid the lockdown. She also stressed on freedom of speech and said it is important in democracy.

      ET reported, that advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of Mumbai, filed a complaint against Kangana. He says that while "one sister" has called for killings and violence, the "other sister" has come out in support of her for the same, despite the nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account.

      Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said Kangana and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli have been "misusing their stardom, fanbase, fame, money, power and influence with an aim and intent to promote hatred, disbalance, fights in the country for their personal benefits and gains".

      In the video on Instagram, Kangana also said that the central government should shut down social media platforms like Twitter and start our own platforms. "We need to find a way to demolish social media platforms like Twitter who earn money of Indians," She had said. She later claimed that if anyone could find a tweet where her sister Rangoli has said anything offensive, "then we both will publicly apologize".

