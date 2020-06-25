    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Police Suspect Sushant Singh Rajput's Tweets Were Deleted, Plan To Retrieve Account Details

      Many actors have come forward about their experiences of being cast out from the industry as an outsider. Fans believe that Sushant was unwelcomed in the industry, leading to his depression. According to police reports, Sushant was suffering from depression for the past six months and has also been prescribed anti-depressants by doctors.

      The Mumbai police have launched an investigation and have been questioning the late actor's friends and family for the past 10 days. They now suspect that the actor's tweets were deleted from the micro-blogging site Twitter. While Sushant was quite active on Instagram, it is hard to believe the actor wasn't active on Twitter, since there are no tweets after December 27, 2019. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the police will be sending a letter to Twitter asking for his detailed activities in the past six months to carry out further investigation.

      After the news of Sushant's death hit the internet, screengrabs of Sushant's final tweets went viral on social media. However, the late actor's team soon revealed that the tweets were fake. The viral tweets claimed that they were posted just hours before the actor died by suicide, and subsequently deleted them. In the alleged tweets, Sushant talked about his mental health and why he is thinking about ending his life.

      On Wednesday, the final post mortem report submitted to police by a team of five doctors revealed that there was no foul play. It stated the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. There were no struggle marks on the body or any ligatures found in his nails.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
