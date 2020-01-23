Pooja Bedi’s Daughter Alaya F On Bagging Jawaani Jaaneman: Didn’t Want To Use My Family’s Influence

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is all set to make her big debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. For Alaya, it was very important to make it in the film industry on her own, and not using her family's reach and influence was critical. In an interview, Alaya said that bagging Jawaani Jaaneman was completely through her own agency.

"Honestly, a lot of people get 'launches'. For me, this was a 'break'," Alaya told Hindustan Times in an interview.

She continued that while she gave auditions and tests for lots of films, this one worked out because she happened to fit into it perfectly. Alaya plays a pregnant 21-year old who goes in search of her father (Saif) whom she has never known.

Alaya said that she is grateful for this film as it is unconventional, and that she wants to do both conventional and unconventional films.

When asked why she chose to not use connections to start her career, she said, "I don't know... for me, I always wanted it to be my own thing. When you get people involved, you are obligated to take their opinions. My mom hasn't been to a single set, even a photoshoot of mine. I like my independence, and making my own choices. I am sure I will make a lot of mistakes, I have made a lot of them, but they are mine to learn from."

She added, "Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say 'you have great potential, very good', but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency."

Jawaani Jaaneman has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, and is going to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala And 8 More Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2020!

ALSO READ: 7 Ways Saif Ali Khan And Tabu Are Breaking Stereotypes In Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer