Pooja Bedi Files Complaint After Her E-Commerce Website Gets Hacked; Hackers Threaten To Sell Drugs
Pooja Bedi has filed a complaint with the Goa Police Cyber Cell on Monday, after her business website happysoul.in was hacked. According to the actor's tweet, the hackers are now demanding 'ransom' in order to restore access to the e-commerce site.
Bedi, who is currently residing in Goa with her husband, owns a website called happysoul.in where she trades in organic supplements. While sharing her ordeal on Twitter, Bedi tagged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena. She also shared that the hackers have threatened to sell drugs and narcotics on her website.
Pooja Filed Complaint With Goa Police Cyber Cell
Pooja Bedi's tweet read, "Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don't pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm."
Hackers Have Threatened To Sell Drugs
Pooja also shared another tweet in which she tagged the website hosting company GoDaddy. She wrote, "Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website http://happysoul.in Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data & sell DRUGS on my site."
Hackers Have Asked For A Ransom Of 1.5 lakh
Pooja also shared a snapshot of the email which reads, "website hacked again." It also said, if Pooja didn't pay the money, they will hack all her vendors as well. The hackers have demanded to be paid 0.2 BTC (Bitcoins), which is approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.
Pooja Bedi Hits Back At 'Nepotism' Jibe: Jealousy Is When You Count The Blessings Given To Others
Pooja Bedi Says Her Daughter Alaya F And Son Omar Encouraged Her To Remarry