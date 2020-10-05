Pooja Bedi Files Complaint After Her E-Commerce Website Gets Hacked; Hackers Threaten To Sell Drugs

Pooja Filed Complaint With Goa Police Cyber Cell

Pooja Bedi's tweet read, "Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website http://happysoul.in HACKED AGAIN last night & this time they state if i don't pay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I have registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell last week but no action from Cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm."

Hackers Have Threatened To Sell Drugs

Pooja also shared another tweet in which she tagged the website hosting company GoDaddy. She wrote, "Dear @GoDaddyHelp your team is NOT cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website http://happysoul.in Despite my deluxe security on your server & SSL the hacker hacked AGAIN yesterday made ransom demands threatening 2 sell my data & sell DRUGS on my site."

Hackers Have Asked For A Ransom Of 1.5 lakh

Pooja also shared a snapshot of the email which reads, "website hacked again." It also said, if Pooja didn't pay the money, they will hack all her vendors as well. The hackers have demanded to be paid 0.2 BTC (Bitcoins), which is approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.