      Pooja Bedi Hits Back At The Nepotism Jibe: Jealousy Is When You Count The Blessings Given To Others

      By
      |

      Recently, Pooja Bedi had put up a tweet against reservation system and had written, "Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement."

      While some praised her tweet, some slammed her brutally and attacked her with 'nepotism' remarks. While taking a jibe at Pooja Bedi, a netizen had replied to her tweet saying, "Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role?"

      pooja-bedi-hits-back-at-nepotism-jibe

      Now, Pooja Bedi has reacted to all the 'nepotism' remarks that are aimed at her. The actress tweeted, "Nepotism nepotism nepotism!! the 'run to' word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. Cheers."

      A Twitter user was quick to tell Pooja that 'calling it a jealousy is a myopic view.' The user tweeted, "Judgements happen both side. Non filmi new comers face different set of prejudice & filmi kids face different. Calling it jealousy is a myopic view. Outsiders parents r not whinning about unfair treatment towards thr kids, they accept it as part of game, so should filmi parents."

      Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaya F On Bagging Jawaani Jaaneman: Didn't Want To Use My Family's Influence

      To which Pooja replied, "If you're damning someone for being born into a family.. Then it's resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone?"

      For the unversed, a few days ago, Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F made her Bollywood début with Jawaani Jaaneman. The newbie heaped praises for her début and an impressive act.

