Pooja Bedi Hits Back At The Nepotism Jibe: Jealousy Is When You Count The Blessings Given To Others

Recently, Pooja Bedi had put up a tweet against reservation system and had written, "Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement."

While some praised her tweet, some slammed her brutally and attacked her with 'nepotism' remarks. While taking a jibe at Pooja Bedi, a netizen had replied to her tweet saying, "Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role?"

Now, Pooja Bedi has reacted to all the 'nepotism' remarks that are aimed at her. The actress tweeted, "Nepotism nepotism nepotism!! the 'run to' word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. Cheers."

A Twitter user was quick to tell Pooja that 'calling it a jealousy is a myopic view.' The user tweeted, "Judgements happen both side. Non filmi new comers face different set of prejudice & filmi kids face different. Calling it jealousy is a myopic view. Outsiders parents r not whinning about unfair treatment towards thr kids, they accept it as part of game, so should filmi parents."

To which Pooja replied, "If you're damning someone for being born into a family.. Then it's resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone?"

For the unversed, a few days ago, Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F made her Bollywood début with Jawaani Jaaneman. The newbie heaped praises for her début and an impressive act.