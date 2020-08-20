Pooja Bedi: Past Relationships Have Not Made Me Bitter, My Children Are Still Fond Of My Exes

Actress Pooja Bedi, who is currently engaged to businessman Maneck Contractor, opened up about her past relationships and their impact on her life in a recent interview. She shared that her past relationships did not make her lose faith in the institution of marriage, and that they are not bitter experiences for her and her children.

Speaking to Times of India, Pooja said, "Experiences in life are supposed to make you better, not bitter. If one marriage doesn't work out, it's not necessary that the second one won't. My dad (Kabir Bedi) has been married four times. He has married some wonderful women, we have had wonderful step-moms and his relationships and marriages have taken him from strength to strength."

Expressing that she is a believer in the institution of marriage, she shared that her children, Alaya F and Omar have been encouraging her to settle down once again. Pooja was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewala, whom she divorced in 2003

Continuing to talk about her children, she said, "They are still fond of the wonderful men I brought in their life, they are fond of all my exes. But they don't want me to mess this up. They are extremely fond of Maneck. They even tell me: 'Mummy, look at Daddy (Farhan Furniturewala), he has married Laila aunty (Laila Khan, Feroz Khan's daughter) and had a child."

Pooja and Maneck began dating in 2018. Maneck proposed to her on Valentine's Day 2019. The two were schoolmates at The Lawrence School in Sanawar.

Pooja had announced her engagement on her Twitter handle. She had written, "He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm."

