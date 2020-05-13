Pooja Bedi Says Her Daughter Alaya F And Son Omar Encouraged Her To Remarry

Pooja Bedi got engaged to her boyfriend Maneck Contractor on Valentine's Day last year. The couple will soon tie the knot. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that her kids Alaya F and Omar have been supportive of all her relationships and that they were the ones who encouraged her to remarry.

Speaking to SpotboyE in an interview, Pooja said, "My children have really liked the men in my life and they have liked each one of them. For whatever reason, it hasn't worked out, but I enjoyed the journey with them,"

She shared how her daughter Alaya and son Omar persuaded her to get married again. She said, "Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, 'Mama, you should really get your life together.' I said, 'What?' They said, 'Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down.'"

Pooja got divorced from Farhan Ebrahim in the year 2003. The couple were married for nine years.

Talking about Maneck, he and Pooja were schoolmates at The Lawrence School. The two reconnected after many years on their alumni Whatsapp group. Pooja had revealed that Maneck literally swept her off her feet by getting down on one knee in a romantic proposal on a hot air balloon.

Pooja's daughter Alaya made her debut recently with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and others. Alaya was praised for her performance by both critics and audiences.

