    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pooja Bedi Says Her Daughter Alaya F And Son Omar Encouraged Her To Remarry

      By
      |

      Pooja Bedi got engaged to her boyfriend Maneck Contractor on Valentine's Day last year. The couple will soon tie the knot. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that her kids Alaya F and Omar have been supportive of all her relationships and that they were the ones who encouraged her to remarry.

      Pooja Says Her Kids Alaya And Omar Encouraged Her To Remarry

      Speaking to SpotboyE in an interview, Pooja said, "My children have really liked the men in my life and they have liked each one of them. For whatever reason, it hasn't worked out, but I enjoyed the journey with them,"

      She shared how her daughter Alaya and son Omar persuaded her to get married again. She said, "Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, 'Mama, you should really get your life together.' I said, 'What?' They said, 'Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down.'"

      Pooja got divorced from Farhan Ebrahim in the year 2003. The couple were married for nine years.

      Talking about Maneck, he and Pooja were schoolmates at The Lawrence School. The two reconnected after many years on their alumni Whatsapp group. Pooja had revealed that Maneck literally swept her off her feet by getting down on one knee in a romantic proposal on a hot air balloon.

      Pooja's daughter Alaya made her debut recently with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and others. Alaya was praised for her performance by both critics and audiences.

      ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi Hits Back At 'Nepotism' Jibe: Jealousy Is When You Count The Blessings Given To Others

      ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaya F On Bagging Jawaani Jaaneman: Didn't Want To Use My Family's Influence

      Read more about: pooja bedi alaya f
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X