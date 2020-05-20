Pooja Bedi Shares Video Of Govt Quarantine Facility In Goa; Says More Risk Of Contamination Here

Quarantine Facility In Goa

Pooja, who is behind the camera in the video, can be heard saying, "It's not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold... That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all."

"In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it's more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from," she added.

Pooja said that she tweeted the video out of concern for others staying in similar facilities. "The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that "a celebrity entered goa?"

Talking about moving to Goa amid the lockdown, Pooja, on Instagram, said, "Goa! its my home too! I refuse to be a soft target for embittered, jealous, fearful & narrow minded people. They should know facts... before they attack.!!!"

On a related note, reportedly, COVID-19 positive cases have spiked to 42 from zero in Goa, which led to the couple staying in a government-run quarantine facility before entering the city. Between April 3 to May 14, Goa had recorded zero cases and introduced some relaxation for inter-state travel.