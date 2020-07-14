    For Quick Alerts
      Pooja Bhatt Comes Out In Support Of Shaheen Bhatt As The Latter Receives Rape Threats!

      Yesterday (July 13, 2020), Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt exposed some of the online harassers on her Instagram page and shared a screenshot of rape and death threats that she received online. Shaheen is keen to take legal action against the perpetrators to teach them a lesson. Her sister, Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of her and spoke against online bullying.

      Shaheen Bhatt To Take Legal Action Against Online Harassers; 'Will Not Protect Your Identity'

      She tweeted, "Criticism is one thing. Abuse quite another. Ignoring abuse seems to fuel those unleashing it to target more people. This has to stop. One can and should agree to disagree but having access to someone on social media doesn't give anyone the right to make threats & hurl abuse."

      She further wrote, "Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls?"

      "Social media or anti-social media? Motivated, misguided or inherently miserable people target those they wouldn't normally have access to & those who dare go against popular opinion, unleashing abuse & threats. Ignoring them fuels their frustration & makes them direct hate elsewhere," concluded the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress.

      Apart from Pooja Bhatt, many netizens also urged Shaheen to expose the online abusers/trollers as social media platform has become a toxic place for women.

      For the unversed, all the hatred for Bhatt sisters began when their father Mahesh Bhatt's name got dragged into a controversy around Sushant Singh Rajput's death owing to his proximity to Rhea Chakraborty. For the unversed, Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
