Pooja Bhatt Condemns The Brutal Killing Of The Pregnant Elephant In Kerala!

A few days ago, when a pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala, many celebrities and netizens reacted to the brutal killing and slammed the heinous act on Twitter. Now, actress Pooja Bhatt has expressed her anger in her Twitter page and condemned the killing of elephant.

"We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women, abuse, maim them & practise female infanticide."

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar also condemned the killing of the elephant in Kerela and tweeted, "Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter."

Actor Varun Dhawan also spoke against the killing of the elephant and wrote, "We pray to him and yet do this🙏."

Actress Sonali Bendre also condemned the heinous act on her Instagram page and wrote, "Just when I thought nothing could shock me anymore, I came across this terrible news... how could they do this??? This is the karma humanity has to face.... no wonder we are going through all this 💔 Where is the humanity?"

Apart from them, many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, etc condemned the animal brutality.