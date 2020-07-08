Pooja Bhatt Laughs At Accusations Of Nepotism, Says Kangana Ranaut Was Also Launched By Bhatt Family

Pooja Bhatt On Family's Contribution To The Industry

She then reminded fans that, once the ‘Bhatt camp' was notoriously known for not working with established actors. "There was a time when the Bhatt's were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won't even say think & speak," Pooja wrote in her tweet.

Pooja Bhatt On Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the stars who are vocal about nepotism and are calling out favouritism in Bollywood. Pooja also addressed Ranaut in her tweets and said that she debuted with a film by the Bhatt Clan as well.

"As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in "Gangster".Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours," she said.

Pooja Bhatt On Sadak 2

Sadak 2 has garnered a lot of hate in the past two weeks with the hashtag Boycott Sadak 2 trending. Talking about the backlash, Pooja added, "Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father."

Sadak 2 Will Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Pooja concluded the thread with, "Toh yeh ‘Nepotism' shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston (Then try to humiliate someone else with this words friends). The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten, It's their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day."

The debate on nepotism was rekindled after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He passed away at the age of 34 and suffering from depression. Fans believe Sushant was battling depression due to the favouritism and nepotism in Bollywood. Netizens have been targeting several star kids for not giving outsiders a fair chance in the industry.

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.