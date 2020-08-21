Pooja Bhatt Makes Her Instagram Handle Private After Receiving Death And Rape Threats

Actor Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private after receiving death and rape threats on the social media platform. Pooja took to her Instagram handle to explain her decision and said that if someone wants to follow her account, they need to send her a request.

"I don't have the time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I am too busy loving the lovers," she wrote in a post.

Pooja captioned her post, "This has to be said. Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously & otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to 'go die'. I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that only people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also if you accept love, you must accept criticism too."

She added, "But is someone wishing you and you family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying? I have been advised to turn off all comments but by doing that you block out all the positive, well meaning constructive feedback as well. Why should I push back the people who give me good vibes for the ones that only spew venom towards people in general? But what I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request."

Earlier, Pooja's sister Shaheen Bhatt too had spoken out against cyber bullying and harassment of women on social media. She had stated that she would not take the harassment lightly anymore and would take strict action against bullies.

Many celebrities have started taking a strong stand against social media bullying, and some of them, like Pooja, have had to make their accounts private and turn off the comments section. Some, like Sonakshi Sinha have even quit platforms like Twitter.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha: I Was Bullied For My Stand Against Bullying, Hate Has Increased During Lockdown