Pooja Bhatt On Battling Alcoholism: As Someone Who Drank Openly, I Chose To Recover Openly

Pooja Bhatt Says She Was Ridiculed By Some People For Sharing Her Journey Of Her Battle With The Bottle

Pooja wrote, ''Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four 🎂🥳 As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others,women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most."

Pooja Bhatt Says People Simplify/ Stigmatise Addictive Behaviour

She continued in her post, "I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous' attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it's because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with.''

Pooja Bhatt Says She Had To Make More Excuses For Not Drinking In The Last Few Years

Pooja further added, ''Alcohol is a drug, and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and ‘well' meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to ‘understand' instead of constantly standing in judgement. When we empathise instead of vilify. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth, in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God! 🙏❤️❤️ #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onedayatatime #onestepatatime👣 #youarenotalone''