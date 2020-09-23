Pooja Bhatt On Battling Alcoholism: As Someone Who Drank Openly, I Chose To Recover Openly
Pooja Bhatt first opened up about her battle with alcoholism in an interview with a leading tabloid in 2017. The actress had said that if at age 45 she hadn't quit drinking, then she would have 'drank (herself) to the grave.' Pooja had revealed that she quit drinking on Christmas Eve in 2016.
Since then, the actress often shares her sobriety milestone with inspiring messages on her Instagram page. Recently, when Pooja completely 3 years and 9 months of sobriety, she penned a note in which she opened up about her journey of dealing with her addiction.
Pooja Bhatt Says She Was Ridiculed By Some People For Sharing Her Journey Of Her Battle With The Bottle
Pooja wrote, ''Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four 🎂🥳 As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others,women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most."
Pooja Bhatt Says People Simplify/ Stigmatise Addictive Behaviour
She continued in her post, "I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous' attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it's because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with.''
Pooja Bhatt Says She Had To Make More Excuses For Not Drinking In The Last Few Years
Pooja further added, ''Alcohol is a drug, and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and ‘well' meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to ‘understand' instead of constantly standing in judgement. When we empathise instead of vilify. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth, in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God! 🙏❤️❤️ #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onedayatatime #onestepatatime👣 #youarenotalone''
Speaking about work, Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial film Sadak 2 which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
