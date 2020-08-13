Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Sadak 2 Receiving Backlash; Says ‘Lovers/ Haters Two Sides Of The Same Coin'
Amid the ongoing nepotism and insider-outsider debate in the film industry post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the makers of Sadak 2 released the film's trailer on Wednesday (August 12, 2020). Shockingly, within a few hours, the number of dislikes on the trailer video widely surpassed the number of likes on it. Netizens threatened to boycott the film as it stars Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Pooja Bhatt, who plays a pivotal role in the role, has reacted to the film being targeted online.
Pooja Bhatt Is Not Worried About The Online Attacks Against The Film
Reacting to a tweet, the actress wrote, "Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes."
Soni Razdan Lauds Pooja Bhatt's Tweet
The veteran actress commented on Pooja Bhatt's post, "Smart girl and absolutely true."
Earlier, Director Mahesh Bhatt Had Said That He Is Not Bothered About The Fate Of The Film
"Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine," the filmmaker had shared a message on his social media page.
Sushant's Fans Have Been Trolling Sadak 2
The film has been on the receiving end of the netizens' wrath as a shining instance of Bollywood nepotism, after Sushant's demise. Further, a section of people are upset over Mahesh Bhatt's alleged links with the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been charged in an FIR by Sushant's father KK Singh.
In July, Sushant's family had rated the film as 98 per cent nepotistic on Nepometer, an app created by them. Now, the late actor's fans have been actively campaigning on social media and urging everyone to boycott Sadak 2.
A sequel to Sanjay Dutt-Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak, Sadak 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.
