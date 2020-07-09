Pooja Bhatt Shares Video Of Kangana Ranaut Thanking Mukesh Bhatt And Gangster Team
Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, recently opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate. She also called out people calling the Bhatt Family nepotistic despite their contribution to the industry. Kangana Ranaut's team also hit back and said that Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, and opted for newcomers instead. Pooja Bhatt has now responded in the Twitter war and shared a video of Kangana thanking the makers of Gangster for her debut award.
On Thursday, Pooja shared a clip from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony of Kangana winning the Face Of The Year award for her debut film. Pooja wrote in the tweet, "Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts." Gangster was backed by Vishesh Films- owned by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. In the video, while giving her acceptance Kangana thanked the team and filmmakers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt. She can also be seen giving a congratulatory hug to Mukesh Bhatt on her way to the stage.
Kangana's Team Responds
Earlier, Pooja had also tweeted that Kangana was spotted by Anurag Basu but got her debut because of the Bhatt Clan. Kangana‘s team reposed to Pooja's claims and tweeted, "Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn't give your father a license to throw chappals at her ."
Kangana's Team Also Claims Mahesh Bhatt Humiliated Her
"Call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him (2/2) @PoojaB1972," the team added.
Gangster Produced By Vishesh Films Released In 2006
Fans were quick to notice that Kangana Ranaut ignored Karan Johar, who was hosting the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony.
