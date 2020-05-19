    For Quick Alerts
      Pooja Bhatt Slams Faizal Siddiqui’s Controversial TikTok Video; Netizens Share Insulting Memes

      Recently, a controversial video of a popular TikToker Faizal Siddiqui, has been going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons! In the video, the TikToker can be seen enacting a scene, wherein he is seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face after being betrayed by her. Many assumed that the young influencer is promoting 'acid-attack' and slammed him left, right and centre.

      Now, actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has also called out his video and tweeted, "What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?"

      Faizal, on the other side, has clarified in his latest post that he was not promoting acid-attack, and wrote, "My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video. I'm adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I'm drinking water. So please try and understand. It's WATER! Acid kaun peeta hai?"

      Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok Video Row: Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Through Her Tweet!

      Despite Faizal's clarification, netizens were hell-bent to troll him and soon, they started sharing insulting memes on him. For the unversed, Faizal is the brother of Amir Siddiqui, who was in the limelight from the last few days, owing to his heated-banter with YouTuber CarryMinati.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
