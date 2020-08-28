Poonam Dhillon Recalls Being Cast In Trishul By Yash Chopra When She Was Still In School

Actress Poonam Dhillon, who has starred in films like Red Rose, Teri Meherbaniyan, Sohni Maniwal and others, opened up on how she was given a break by Yash Chopra when she was still in school. Poonam talked about making her debut with the ensemble cast movie Trishul, during an appearance on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

Recalling how she was cast for the 1978 movie Trishul, Poonam said, "I was studying in a school in Chandigarh when Yash Chopra discovered me and cast me for Trishul. The movie starred big actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini amongst others and he was looking to cast a fresh face alongside them. He had just seen my photos and he came over to convince me and my parents. I was just 15 and a half at that time and my plan was to only complete this film and return to Chandigarh to resume my education."

She shared how although she returned to Chandigarh after completing Trishul, her life changed when she was offered her second movie Noorie. "I had no plans of doing any film thereafter, but shortly after I returned to Chandigarh after having completed Trishul, he tempted me with an offer for Noorie. I once again travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai for this film and the rest as they say is history and I never wanted to go back," said Poonam. She was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Noorie.

Poonam was last seen in the romantic comedy film Jai Mummy Di, which also starred Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall and Supriya Pathak.

