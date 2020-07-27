Poonam Pandey Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Sam Bombay; Calls It 'Best Feeling Ever'

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey got engaged to her long time beau Sam Bombay on June 23, 2020. Her fiancé Sam later took his Instagram page to share this news. He posted a picture of him and Poonam flaunting their engagement rings, and captioned it as, "We finally did it!"

Poonam dropped a comment on his picture that read, "Best feeling," followed by a heart emoji.

As soon as the news of Poonam's engagement broke out, fans posted congratulatory messages for the couple. An Instagram user wrote, "Big Congratulations on the Big Decision. Another user wrote, "Ur luckiest man bcoz poonam Mam is urs now." "Wow, congratulations. Stay blessed & have a good life," read another comment.

Earlier, on Poonam's birthday on March 11, 2020. Sam had posted a cute selfie with her and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever".

Poonam Pandey often keeps grabbing headlines for controversial reasons. Earlier, the actress was in the news for releasing her sex tape with her boyfriend. However, she later deleted the post from her Instagram page.

Speaking about always finding her name stuck in controversies, the actress had said, "Luck was in my favour as controversies either put you up or put you down. Controversies worked enough for me and I am happy. I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me."

Poonam shot to fame when she promised to strip if the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup in 2011. In 2013, she made her debut in Bollywood with Nasha. The film sank without a trance at the box office. Poonam also worked in a couple of South films. The actress was last seen in the film The Journey of Karma in 2018.

