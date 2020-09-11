Poonam Pandey Marries Her Boyfriend Sam Bombay; Their Wedding Pictures Are Out!
In July this year, model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Bombay. Recently, the actress tied the knot with her fiancé in a hush-hush ceremony amid the lockdown. Sam is a film director by profession.
Later, the newlyweds took to their respective social media handles to share pictures from their wedding ceremony. Have a look at the pictures here.
Meet Mr And Mrs Bombay
Poonam Pandey posted a picture of them dressed as bride and groom and captioned it, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." For the wedding, while Poonam picked up a navy blue embroidered lehenga, Sam looked dashing in a colour-coordinated sherwani.
Love Is In The Air
In another picture shared by Poonam, she is seen sharing a candid moment with her hubby. The Nasha actress captioned the picture with a heart emoji.
Picture Perfect Moment
Sam too, shared a picture from his big day and captioned it as, "The beginning of forever."
A Glimpse Into Poonam Pandey's Mehendi Ceremony
Sam also posted a picture of their wedding festivities. In the picture, Poonam, who is dressed in a pastel green lehenga with a full-size jacket, is seen showing off the mehendi on her hands. A black sherwani-clad Sam locks his hands around her, and holds a bottle of champagne.
For Those, Who Missed Poonam Pandey- Sam Pandey's Engagement Picture
Earlier, when Poonam had announced her engagement in July, the actress had shared a picture of her and her fiancé flaunting their engagement rings and captioned it as, "We finally did it!"
We wish the newlyweds a happy married life!
ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Sam Bombay; Calls It 'Best Feeling Ever'