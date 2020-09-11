Poonam Pandey Marries Her Boyfriend Sam Bombay; Their Wedding Pictures Are Out!

Meet Mr And Mrs Bombay

Poonam Pandey posted a picture of them dressed as bride and groom and captioned it, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." For the wedding, while Poonam picked up a navy blue embroidered lehenga, Sam looked dashing in a colour-coordinated sherwani.

Love Is In The Air

In another picture shared by Poonam, she is seen sharing a candid moment with her hubby. The Nasha actress captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Picture Perfect Moment

Sam too, shared a picture from his big day and captioned it as, "The beginning of forever."

A Glimpse Into Poonam Pandey's Mehendi Ceremony

Sam also posted a picture of their wedding festivities. In the picture, Poonam, who is dressed in a pastel green lehenga with a full-size jacket, is seen showing off the mehendi on her hands. A black sherwani-clad Sam locks his hands around her, and holds a bottle of champagne.

For Those, Who Missed Poonam Pandey- Sam Pandey's Engagement Picture

Earlier, when Poonam had announced her engagement in July, the actress had shared a picture of her and her fiancé flaunting their engagement rings and captioned it as, "We finally did it!"