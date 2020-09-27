Poonam Pandey Reconciles With Husband Sam Bombay Amid Assault Allegations

Poonam Pandey who got married to Sam Bombay on September 9 recently created headlines for all the wrong reasons. It must be recollected that earlier this week the actress had alleged that Sam had molested, threatened and assaulted her. She had filed a domestic violence case against her husband, who was then arrested in Goa by the police and subsequently released on bail.

A police official had confirmed that the incident allegedly occurred in Canacona village in south Goa where the actor was shooting for a film. And now, in another shocking turn of events, the newlyweds are back together as they have sorted out their differences and are starting afresh.

Poonam confirmed the news to ETimes and said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” Sam chipped in and added, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say."

On being quizzed if their families mediated, Poonam revealed, "Of course, families are important. But we tackled it our ownselves." The actress concluded by addressing the rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 14. "No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show," she said.

