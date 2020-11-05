Poonam Pandey Vs Milind Soman: Apurva Asrani Calls Out Double Standards Towards Nudity

Apurva Asrani's Tweet

For the unversed, actress Poonam Pandey was booked on Wednesday for obscenity during a shoot. The complaint was filed by the state water resources department, which manages the Chapoli dam in Canacona village, where she was seen shooting in Goa. Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said, "A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video."

More Twitter Users Also Opened Up About The Hypocrisy

Later, actor Parul Yadav also expressed her shock on Twitter and said, "The #hypocrisy is astounding...why is a man applauded and a woman arrested for doing the same thing? About time we move past this #inequality..."

More Twitter users also called out the hypocrisy of the matter. Founder of Chaaipani, Shruti Chaturvedi echoed a similar thought and wrote, "Poonam Pandey booked for allegedly creating nuisance for locals by shooting a soft porn video in #Goa. Meanwhile Milind Soman running nude at Goa's beach & posting on social media didn't trouble anyone. People really just hate women."

Milind Soman's Photo Shoot From 1995

Another Twitter user said, "Milind Soman applauded for the same for which FIR is filed against Poonam Pandey. This is why Feminism is important".

Notably, back in 1995 Milind Sonam courted controversy for posing nude for a photoshoot with only a python wrapped around him and his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre, an ex-Miss India and model. According to reports, Mumbai Police's social service wing had registered a case against the ad agency, creators and the models under the Wildlife Protection Act. It went on for 14 years after which the accused were acquitted.