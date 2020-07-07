Power Company Slams Arshad Warsi's Tweet About Inflated Electricity Bill; Calls It 'Derogatory'

The Power Company Called Arshad Warsi's Tweet 'Derogatory'

An IANS report quoted CEO of AEML, Kandarp Patel as saying to reporters via teleconferencing, "Arshad Warsi's statement was derogatory and was of a personal nature against a corporate leader." Arshad had mentioned "highway robbery" in his earlier tweet.

'Arshad Should Not Have Used Such A Language,' Says The CEO Of The Power Company

He further added, "We connected to him immediately after it surfaced and requested him to revoke that tweet and he made another tweet after that and was convinced about his billing. But he is an influencer and he should not have used such language."

The Company Slammed Arshad Warsi For Selectively Targetting Them

According to AEML, the actor had only shown billing of his domestic connections, and not revealed his commercial connection bills. They said that Arshad has four connections, two each commercial and domestic.

The Power Company Said Arshad Didn't Share Details About His Commercial Connection Bills

The AEML CEO further shared, "People spent comparatively more time at their homes in this period as they were working from home, and the summer season has also been a reason for high bills in domestic connections during the lockdown period. The same is the case with Arshad, his commercial connections bills are comparatively reduced, the details of which he did not share."

Later, Arshad Warsi Took To Social Media To Share That The Problem Has Been Solved

"And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from Adani Electricity Mumbai, problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you," the actor tweeted on Sunday.