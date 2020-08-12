Confirmed! Power Couple Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Are Expecting Their Second Child

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be becoming parents for the second time. The duo and munchkin Taimur Ali Khan will be welcoming a new member to the family. Earlier several reports speculated that the couple is expecting, however, Saif and Kareena have now shared an official statement. The duo said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif And Kareena."

IIFA's official Twitter and Facebook account had shared a congratulatory message for the couple and wrote, "Good Newwz for Kareena and Saif! The power couple are expecting their 2nd child #IIFA #Bollywood."

According to reports on several portals, the news had only been shared with her immediate family and B-town friends. A report on TOI said that the couple, their families and friends are super elated about the news.

Saif And Kareena Are Also Moving To A Bigger Apartment Fans are also speculating that the couple will soon be moving into a new house to accommodate the growing family. Last month, Saif was spotted outside his house often and had told Mumbai Mirror that he is supervising the new home's renovations. "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I'm enjoying this time with my family," said Saif. Kareena Had Revealed They Are Planning To Expand Their Family During an interaction with media, Kareena had revealed that Saif and she are indeed planning to expand their family. She also added that two more years and then they will be having another baby. During her last pregnancy, the actress ruled the social media circuit and was hailed by everyone for her decision to jump back to work post-pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor will Be Seen In Laal Singh Chaddha And Takht Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

