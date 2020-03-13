Prabhas Gets Offered More Moolah Than Other Top Contemporary Stars In Hindi Market?

The world swoons by all three names- Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Prabhas. The first two being the top hot picks ever since their debut while, Prabhas, being the heartthrob who finds himself a step further when it comes to his pan-India appeal. Ever since the success of Saaho, Prabhas enjoys a wide popularity not only amongst the Telugu/Tamil speaking lot but also, amongst the Hindi speaking zones. Banking on Prabhas' success and stardom, every filmmaker is eyeing for him where he brings a sure-shot profit to the films.

If a source is to be believed then Prabhas gets offered more money than his contemporaries namely, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the Hindi market. While the latter two definitely have a high demand amongst the fans, Prabhas wins over the front where he is in huge demand by the audience as well the Hindi movie-makers who look at insuring big numbers at the box office. From the purchase of the satellite rights to the distribution market, Prabhas is leading the number game much ahead of other suave stars of the industry.

While Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to bring Brahmastra to the audience, Varun Dhawan has Coolie no. 1 lined up. Keeping up all the excitement, Prabhas will be seen next in Prabhas' 20th film followed by Nag Ashwin's directorial which is going to be a PAN-World release.

Well, the tinsel town lady sure has something here to tell us but if this is true then, Prabhas is definitely leading the race as the gamechanger with his unfathomable popularity, with that moolah in his pockets.