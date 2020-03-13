    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas Gets Offered More Moolah Than Other Top Contemporary Stars In Hindi Market?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The world swoons by all three names- Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Prabhas. The first two being the top hot picks ever since their debut while, Prabhas, being the heartthrob who finds himself a step further when it comes to his pan-India appeal. Ever since the success of Saaho, Prabhas enjoys a wide popularity not only amongst the Telugu/Tamil speaking lot but also, amongst the Hindi speaking zones. Banking on Prabhas' success and stardom, every filmmaker is eyeing for him where he brings a sure-shot profit to the films.

      Prabhas Gets Offered More Moolah Than Other Top Contemporary Stars In Hindi Market?

      If a source is to be believed then Prabhas gets offered more money than his contemporaries namely, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the Hindi market. While the latter two definitely have a high demand amongst the fans, Prabhas wins over the front where he is in huge demand by the audience as well the Hindi movie-makers who look at insuring big numbers at the box office. From the purchase of the satellite rights to the distribution market, Prabhas is leading the number game much ahead of other suave stars of the industry.

      While Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to bring Brahmastra to the audience, Varun Dhawan has Coolie no. 1 lined up. Keeping up all the excitement, Prabhas will be seen next in Prabhas' 20th film followed by Nag Ashwin's directorial which is going to be a PAN-World release.

      Well, the tinsel town lady sure has something here to tell us but if this is true then, Prabhas is definitely leading the race as the gamechanger with his unfathomable popularity, with that moolah in his pockets.

      Read more about: prabhas saaho
      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X