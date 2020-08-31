Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84, Condolences For The Former President Pour In

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84, after battling a long illness. The death of the Bharat Ratna awardee was mourned by many prominent personalities and celebrities of the Hindi film industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened hearing this news. #rip #PranabMukherjee."

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "Shri. #PranabMukherjee Ji will always be remembered as one of India's most astute statesmen. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee #PranabMukherjee."

"India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir #PranabMukherjee."

"Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers," wrote Riteish Deshmukh

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Such a terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman #PranabMukherjee."

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "The most special .. RIP sir."

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was preceded by Pratibha Patil and succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind.

On August 10, Mukherjee was hospitalized for a brain clot surgery, after testing positive for COVID-19. He passed away after a septic shock due to a lung infection.

