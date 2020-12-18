Pranutan Bahl Calls Salman Khan 'Fantastic'; Says He Has A Heart Of Gold

Pranutan Says Salman Khan Has A Heart Of Gold

Pranutan told ETimes, "Salman sir is fantastic. He has a heart of gold. He is extremely honest with the people he is fond of. I am glad that he has always been honest with me. I have always seen him as my dad's friend because they have known each other even before they were actors and he treats me as such. He keeps telling me that he knows my parents before I was even born. He also decorated my parents' room on their wedding night."

Pranutan Reveals What She Loves About Salman Khan

She further continued, "I know I always have him for any kind of advice. Even if I just want to talk to somebody, I know he is there. I love his humility, homeliness, and warmth. I don't know how he does it, after being the global superstar that he is."

Pranutan On Being Called A Star Kid

Sharing her view on being called a 'star kid', Pranutan said, "I have no idea what people's mindset is about star kids. I honestly don't like the word ‘star kids' also. It just puts us in a certain kind of stereotype which is not true. Our parents are actors and we belong to a film family and everyone is doing their job."