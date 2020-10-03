Prasoon Joshi On Bollywood Drug Row: Kangana Ranaut Is Telling The Truth It Shouldn't Be Trivialised
The Hindi film industry and celebs are currently making headlines due to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) drug probe. Many actors have voiced their opinions in support like actress Kangana Ranaut, who has claimed everyone is the industry is exposed to drugs at some point. She has also been calling out names and has made many bold allegations against the industry's practices.
Now in a recent interview, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi has also opened up about the claims of drug abuse in Bollywood and revealed that Kangana is telling the truth. During an interaction with Times Now, he was asked about Kangana's statements against the industry.
Prasoon Joshi On Kangana Ranaut
He said "A lot of the things because of the way they are said today, the real essence gets lost. Discrediting film industry which has actually done wonderful work that's also not right. But what Kangana is coming from, she is talking about her truth. Usko trivialise nahi kiya jaana chahiye."
Prasoon Joshi On Bollywood Drug Probe
Prashoon Joshi also expressed his views on the industry losing its credibility because of the drug row. He said that he can see the industry's ties with society weakening. He also added that this disconnect of Bollywood from reality has cost them a lot.
He said, "There was a great relationship that the film industry shared with the society, art, and culture. It has become rather all-pervasive. Art is very democratic, very inclusive and this became very exclusive."
NCB Summoned Deepika, Sara, Shraddha And Rakul Preet
Last month, NCB also summoned several Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which has brought the entire industry under scrutiny.
