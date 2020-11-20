Preity Zinta Remembers Soldier As Film Turns 22, Calls It Her ‘Super Hot And Super Cool Movie’
Preity Zinta took to her Twitter handle to celebrate 22 years of her hit movie Soldier (1998), in which she starred alongside Bobby Deol. Soldier was Preity's first film as a lead actress, and it went on to become a big commercial hit.
Preity expressed that she was grateful for a number of things about the movie, particularly the fact that she had warm clothes during the shoot whereas her co-star Bobby was shivering in the cold weather.
She wrote on Twitter, "Remembering #Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for... My warm clothes for starters... It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering." She also shared a clip of Soldier's title song.
In another tweet, Preity thanked director duo Abbas-Mustan and producer Ramesh Taurani and the entire cast and crew for making the film a wonderful experience for her.
"I'm also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack. Thnk u @RameshTaurani @theabbasmustan & d entire cast n crew for d fun we had in Australia,New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love u @thedeol You are the bestest @tipsofficial #Memories #Music #Fun #Ting," she wrote.
I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack🙏Thnk u @RameshTaurani @theabbasmustan & d entire cast n crew for d fun we had in Australia,New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love u @thedeol❤️You are the bestest😘@tipsofficial #Memories #Music #Fun #Ting— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 20, 2020
Soldier released in the same year as Preity's debut film Dil Se. However, she won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for Soldier.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Preity Zinta's Priceless Reaction To KXIP's Win Against MI Is All the Rage On Twitter!
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Revisits Her First Three Films With A Heartfelt Video; 'Seems Like Another Lifetime'