Preity Zinta Remembers Yash Chopra; Reveals The Filmmaker Never Called Her Preity After Veer-Zaara

Preity Zinta Remembers Yash Chopra As A Man Who Had The Biggest And The Youngest Heart

The actress wrote in her post, "Remembering Yash Uncle - My fav director, a man who had the biggest and the youngest heart. He spoilt me with food, love and his wonderful stories. After I worked with him for Veer Zaara he never called me Preity again. It was always Zaara. Yash Uncle, you will forever live in my heart and millions of hearts. Thank you for enriching our lives by giving us such beautiful, meaningful and memorable cinema. Love you."

Preity Zinta Says Veer-Zaara Is Not Just A Movie, But An Era

Last year, when Veer-Zaara completed 15 years on November 12, Preity Zinta penned a emotional post which read, "Remembering the Iconic Veer Zaara today - It's not just a movie, but an era. A time of decency, dignity, love, respect, and honour. It's my most memorable film experience. Working with the greatest director of all time, Yash Chopra, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara till the day he passed. There will never be another movie and a story like this, music like this, another director & legend like him, another Veer like @iamsrk & another Samiya like Rani. I still pinch myself and I am forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love. I miss you Yash Uncle ❤🙏❤ #15YearsOfVeerZaara #Iconic #Ting @yrf."

What Made Veer-Zaara Special?

The film marked Yash Chopra's directorial comeback film after Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997, and featured a number of unused Madan Mohan melodies. Late Yash Chopra had told Rediff in an interview that Veer-Zaara was one of the most difficult films that he had ever made. He had also opened up about casting Preity Zinta and said, "I wanted a girl whose look and personality could be transformed. She has always been presented as tomboyish and Westernised. In Veer-Zaara, I wanted to change her into something different."