Preity Zinta Shares Desi Nuska To Help You Keep Calm During Coronavirus Quarantine

Preity Zinta is sending love to her fans during coronavirus lockdown. The actress who lives with husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles is under self-isolation with her family. She recently took to Instagram and shared a desi remedy to help stay calm and sane while in quarantine.

The actress reminded fans it is important to keep a cool head and not panic is in such situations. She also shared what she is doing to keep her family in a relaxed state of mind.

Preity on Instagram shared a video, where she can be seen giving a traditional Indian oil head massage to her mom. She tells her husband who is behind the camera, that she is giving her mom a champi which is "very good for your hair, actually. You should try it," she added.

She captioned the post as, "Making the most of staying home and bonding. To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic champi," and also gave tribute to the iconic Mohammad Rafi's song from 1957 movie Pyaasa, "Kyun ki sir jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaye, aaja pyaare, paas humare, kaahe ghabraye. This too shall pass."

Earlier, Preity Zinta talked about practising social distancing on Instagram and said, "It's imp for all of us to take action & stop the spreading of this virus. If you have a choice - Please stay at home and be sensible. Prevent the spread of this virus & protect yourself, your family and your country."

Coronavirus first found in China's Wuhan has infected over 200,000 people worldwide with several countries now under lockdown. The virus has also claimed more than 8,000 lives in the last two months. In India, the number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 169 with a death toll of two people.

