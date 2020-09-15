Preity Zinta Tests Negative For COVID-19 Amid IPL 2020 Quarantine

Preity Zinta recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates with her team for the forthcoming IPL Twenty-20 series. The actress recently updated the fans that she has tested negative for Coronavirus during her third COVID-19 test.

Zinta also shared that she will be living in isolation for two more days while another test is done to ensure safety. Preity wrote on social media, "3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I'm so happy and relieved ? and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it's quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine ? I've been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong ? It's #Day5 of Quarantine today."

Preity Zinta On Her Quarantine Experience Earlier, the actress has also shared her quarantine experience through a video. Zinta said in the post, "Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying ? that you are negative post a Covid test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed ? Take care n stay safe guys." Preity Will Stay In Isolation For Two More Days She has also been missing her better half while in Dubai. In a post she added, "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half. #Day3 #Missingyou #Hubby #quarantinelife #Ipl2020." In the picture, the actress can be seen hugging Gene Goodenough while posing for the camera. Preity Is Currently In Dubai For IPL Twenty-20 For the unversed, Preity is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of IPL Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

Preity Zinta Shares Desi Nuska To Help You Keep Calm During Coronavirus Quarantine

Preity Zinta Watches Soldier With Hubby During Coronavirus Lockdown; Misses Co-Star Bobby Deol