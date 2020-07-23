Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone To Be Questioned In A Fake Followers Racket

According to reports, Mumbai police have found out that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are among the top 10 celebrities that have fake followers based on various studies done by well-known organisations. As per Mumbai police, actresses Deepika and Priyanka and 174 other personalities will be questioned on the basis of these studies.

A report published in Times Now revealed that last week Mumbai Police arrested a man who had made a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi. He claimed that he manages her social media account, and also reached out to many Bollywood personalities under the pretence that he can help them increase their followers on social media.

Bhoomi recently filed a complaint after finding out about her fake profile from a choreographer, who fell for the trap and had paid the accused.

On realising it is a big scam, Mumbai police has formed a special team called SIT with members from Cyber Cell and Crime Branch to investigate. SIT is reportedly headed by DCP Nandkumar Thakur and the case is looked after by CIO Sachin Vaze.

SIT has recorded that there are about 100 companies selling fake social media followers and have also identified 68 companies that provide other services like fake retweets, likes, view, subscriptions, comments, etc.

Priyanka Chopra recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and enjoys a following of 55.2 million followers on Instagram and 26.3 million followers on Twitter. While Deepika Padukone has 50.8 million followers on the photo-sharing application, she is followed by 27.6 million users on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra: You Don't Need Millions Of Followers On Social Media To Make A Difference

Deepika Padukone Gives Fans An Access To Her Closet With Her Initiative 'At Home Edit'