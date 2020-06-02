Hindu Lives Are Less Important For Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor Slammed By Renee Lynn

Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan came out in support of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, who died in Minneapolis while being restrained by the police, netizens have been questioning the two Bollywood divas about their silence, when riots took place in India and none of them uttered a word about it. Now, an activist Renee Lynn, who's also an author, columnist and the founder of Voice for India, shared a video on her Twitter page and slammed Priyanka and Kareena, saying that 'Hindu lives are less important for Bollywood'.

My Reply To Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor regarding "Black Lives Matter". Hindu lives are less important for Bollywood.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel here 👉 https://t.co/bHSJz5vb6w pic.twitter.com/oQ8cHQm3Hs — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) June 2, 2020

She captioned the video saying, "My Reply To Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor regarding "Black Lives Matter". Hindu lives are less important for Bollywood."

In the video, Renee called Priyanka and Kareena 'hypocrites' for raising their voices against the racism in the US, but also endorsing fairness creams in India for a long time.

Renee further said, "You can't raise your voice when Hindus were brutally murdered in India by prejudice minorities groups. Where were you both, when Geeta, Divya, Maansi and many other Hindu girls were brutally raped and killed. You were silent; no postcards, no media, no candles."

Renee further added, "Both of you are despicable and you need to, for once in your life, stand up for the Hindus."

Renee's post has been grabbing many eyeballs on Twitter. While some are slamming the activist for her outrageous post, some are lauding her for speaking the truth!

We wonder how would Priyanka and Kareena react to such harsh comments on them.

What are your thoughts on the entire fiasco? Do you think Priyanka and Kareena should address such negative comments, aimed at them? Let us know in the comments section below.

'Priyanka Chopra Started Abusing Me On The Flight', When A Doctor Accused PeeCee Of Violating Rules