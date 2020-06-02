    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hindu Lives Are Less Important For Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor Slammed By Renee Lynn

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan came out in support of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, who died in Minneapolis while being restrained by the police, netizens have been questioning the two Bollywood divas about their silence, when riots took place in India and none of them uttered a word about it. Now, an activist Renee Lynn, who's also an author, columnist and the founder of Voice for India, shared a video on her Twitter page and slammed Priyanka and Kareena, saying that 'Hindu lives are less important for Bollywood'.

      She captioned the video saying, "My Reply To Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor regarding "Black Lives Matter". Hindu lives are less important for Bollywood."

      In the video, Renee called Priyanka and Kareena 'hypocrites' for raising their voices against the racism in the US, but also endorsing fairness creams in India for a long time.

      priyanka-kareena-are-hypocrites-activist-renee-slams-them

      Renee further said, "You can't raise your voice when Hindus were brutally murdered in India by prejudice minorities groups. Where were you both, when Geeta, Divya, Maansi and many other Hindu girls were brutally raped and killed. You were silent; no postcards, no media, no candles."

      Renee further added, "Both of you are despicable and you need to, for once in your life, stand up for the Hindus."

      Renee's post has been grabbing many eyeballs on Twitter. While some are slamming the activist for her outrageous post, some are lauding her for speaking the truth!

      We wonder how would Priyanka and Kareena react to such harsh comments on them.

      What are your thoughts on the entire fiasco? Do you think Priyanka and Kareena should address such negative comments, aimed at them? Let us know in the comments section below.

      'Priyanka Chopra Started Abusing Me On The Flight', When A Doctor Accused PeeCee Of Violating Rules

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 18:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X