Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Draw Attention To Assam Floods, Make Contributions To Flood Relief

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made donations to the Assam flood relief. Priyanka and Nick took to their social media bringing attention to the crisis that Assam continues to grapple with due to heavy monsoons.

In a tweet shared by the two, they talked about how the floods have affected the lives of people, livestock and wildlife.

Priyanka wrote in a tweet, "While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world."

She added in another tweet, "They need our attention and support. I'm sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA." Nick too shared the same posts.

Assam have been combating the onslaught of heavy rains and floods in many parts, since May 22. The human death toll has risen to over 100, and a total of 132 anmals have died in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. According to the state government, 615 relief camps have been set up and there are 16 National Disaster Response Force teams conducting rescue operations.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick had contributions to COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Signs Multi-Million Dollar TV Deal With Amazon: I Can Do Whatever Language I Want

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Join Meghan Markle As A Speaker At Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020