    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Draw Attention To Assam Floods, Make Contributions To Flood Relief

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made donations to the Assam flood relief. Priyanka and Nick took to their social media bringing attention to the crisis that Assam continues to grapple with due to heavy monsoons.

      In a tweet shared by the two, they talked about how the floods have affected the lives of people, livestock and wildlife.

      Priyanka And Nick Contribute To Assam Flood Relief

      Priyanka wrote in a tweet, "While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world."

      She added in another tweet, "They need our attention and support. I'm sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA." Nick too shared the same posts.

      Assam have been combating the onslaught of heavy rains and floods in many parts, since May 22. The human death toll has risen to over 100, and a total of 132 anmals have died in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. According to the state government, 615 relief camps have been set up and there are 16 National Disaster Response Force teams conducting rescue operations.

      Earlier, Priyanka and Nick had contributions to COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Signs Multi-Million Dollar TV Deal With Amazon: I Can Do Whatever Language I Want

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Join Meghan Markle As A Speaker At Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020

      Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 20:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X