Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' New Year 2020 Party Looked So Much Fun; Check Photos Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to break the internet with their cute PDA. While we already gave you a glimpse of how some of our Bollywood celebrities celebrated New Year 2020, PeeCee and Nick too, welcomed 2020 in their own style.

Nick shared some snaps from their New Year celebrations which followed the Jonas' brother's concert and captioned them, "2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can't wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!"

The first picture features Priyanka and Nick gazing into each other's eyes lovingly. The former looks drop-dead gorgeous in a full-sleeve pink dress and '2020' theme goggles while the 'Jealous' singer too looks smart in a bronze suit.

In the second photo, Nick popping a champagne bottle as an excited Priyanka cheers on. Have a look at it here.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't get enough of Priyanka-Nick's adorable chemistry. One of the fans wrote, "2020 with lot's more single's with PC Jonas please." Another comment read, "Still can't believe you're MARRIED". "2019 was meant for Jonas!", wrote a netizen.

Meanwhile, a mushy moment between Priyanka and Nick where they shared a kiss on stage while raising a toast to welcome in the New Year at Jonas Brothers' concert. The fans can also be hear cheering for them in the audience.

Have a look at the video here.

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a video of her best moments from 2019. She captioned it as, "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude."

On Christmas last year, Nick gifted Priyanka a snowmobile. Later, the actress shared a couple of pictures and videos of her 'mean machine'.

Speaking about films, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The 'desi girl' will be next seen in the Netflix film, Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger.

