    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' New Year 2020 Party Looked So Much Fun; Check Photos Here

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to break the internet with their cute PDA. While we already gave you a glimpse of how some of our Bollywood celebrities celebrated New Year 2020, PeeCee and Nick too, welcomed 2020 in their own style.

      Nick shared some snaps from their New Year celebrations which followed the Jonas' brother's concert and captioned them, "2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can't wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!"

      nick-priyanka

      The first picture features Priyanka and Nick gazing into each other's eyes lovingly. The former looks drop-dead gorgeous in a full-sleeve pink dress and '2020' theme goggles while the 'Jealous' singer too looks smart in a bronze suit.

      In the second photo, Nick popping a champagne bottle as an excited Priyanka cheers on. Have a look at it here.

      cute

      Meanwhile, fans couldn't get enough of Priyanka-Nick's adorable chemistry. One of the fans wrote, "2020 with lot's more single's with PC Jonas please." Another comment read, "Still can't believe you're MARRIED". "2019 was meant for Jonas!", wrote a netizen.

      Meanwhile, a mushy moment between Priyanka and Nick where they shared a kiss on stage while raising a toast to welcome in the New Year at Jonas Brothers' concert. The fans can also be hear cheering for them in the audience.

      Have a look at the video here.

      View this post on Instagram

      Melting, melting 😍 The new years kiss 💋😭😍❤️ #nickjonas #priyankachopra #mrandmrsjonas #nickyanka

      A post shared by Nick&Priyanka Jonas FC (@nickyanka18) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:33am PST

      Earlier, Priyanka also shared a video of her best moments from 2019. She captioned it as, "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude."

      View this post on Instagram

      Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:06pm PST

      On Christmas last year, Nick gifted Priyanka a snowmobile. Later, the actress shared a couple of pictures and videos of her 'mean machine'.

      Speaking about films, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The 'desi girl' will be next seen in the Netflix film, Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger.

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Cozy On The Beach; Their Vacation Pics Are Droolworthy!

      Priyanka Chopra Receives 'Batmobile' As Christmas Gift From Nick Jonas; Couple Goes For A Ride

      Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue