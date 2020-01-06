    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Stun At Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra alongside husband Nick Jonas attened the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening. Priyanka had been sharing her getting ready BTS on social media and her look at the Golden Globes red carpet stunned everyone.

      bts

      While she had been shocking people with unusual style the past few events, Priyanka donned a lavish yet simple pink, off-shoulder gown at the event. Nick complemented her outfit with an all dark piece. Pictures of Priyanka and Nick flooded the social media as they made their red carpet entry. And one of the best moments of the two at the Golden Globes was their Glambot pose.

      E!news shared a slow-motion clip of the two at the Glambot booth, in the video Nick can be seen holding her in his arms while sweeping off her feet. The two look just as much in love in their every picture, while Priyanka is all smiles, Nick can't enough of his beautiful wife. Take a look:

      Priyanka's BTS pictures on Instagram stories also featured her pet pooch, Diana. One of the posts shows, Diana, waiting patiently by Priyanka and her set of shoes as she gets her nails and hair done. She also shared up-close pictures of jewellery and the perfect red lip for the elegant dress.

      View this post on Instagram

      #GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:14pm PST

      On the work front, Priyanka's last release The Sky Is Pink, made quite the commotion at Indian Box Office as well as abroad. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in her second Netflix film, The White Tiger, she has also committed to a wedding based film with Mindy Kaling.

      Best, Worst And Awkward Moments At Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais, Michelle Williams And More

      Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue