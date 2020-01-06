Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Stun At Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra alongside husband Nick Jonas attended the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening. Priyanka had been sharing her getting ready BTS on social media and her look at the Golden Globes red carpet stunned everyone.

While she had been shocking people with unusual style the past few events, Priyanka donned a lavish yet simple pink, off-shoulder gown at the event. Nick complemented her outfit with an all dark piece. Pictures of Priyanka and Nick flooded the social media as they made their red carpet entry. And one of the best moments of the two at the Golden Globes was their Glambot pose.

E!news shared a slow-motion clip of the two at the Glambot booth, in the video Nick can be seen holding her in his arms while sweeping off her feet. The two look just as much in love in their every picture, while Priyanka is all smiles, Nick can't enough of his beautiful wife. Take a look:

Priyanka's BTS pictures on Instagram stories also featured her pet pooch, Diana. One of the posts shows, Diana, waiting patiently by Priyanka and her set of shoes as she gets her nails and hair done. She also shared up-close pictures of jewellery and the perfect red lip for the elegant dress.

View this post on Instagram #GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:14pm PST

On the work front, Priyanka's last release The Sky Is Pink, made quite the commotion at Indian Box Office as well as abroad. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in her second Netflix film, The White Tiger, she has also committed to a wedding based film with Mindy Kaling.

