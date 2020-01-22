Priyanka Chopra At WEF: Women Aligning With Women Is The Biggest Reason Our Voices Are Being Heard

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The actress who is a Global Citizen ambassador sat down for a fireside chat with renowned figures where she discussed the role of women in a changing world, eradicating extreme poverty and the importance of technology.

The star began the conversation by saying, "Growing up in a country like India, you see wealth and poverty live together in such a symbiotic way...seeing that you become desensitised to it," further adding that as she started becoming a familiar public figure, she "understood the power of influence" and the need for keeping the conversation going on important topics.

Priyanka spoke about how climate change, lack of education and extreme poverty are all interconnected and that things are changing for better on some fronts.

Speaking about why she wants to be part of the change, The Sky Is Pink star said, "I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta's (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman's ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance."

Further when asked about the role of women in a rapidly moving society, the actress replied, "Women aligning with women is the biggest reason our voices are being heard. And technology really helps because we finally have a direct way to talk to each other without men mediating in between and editing our voices."

PeeCee even indirectly hinted at the student protests against campus violence and the Citizenship Amendment Act and said, "We have this incredible young generation and you can see that with everything that is happening in India right now. One of the youngest countries in the world, about 60 per cent of the population being under the age of 35, coming on to the streets and demanding a change and that comes from empowering our own girls. I am inspired by those girls."

Post the event, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is the board chairperson at Gavi and captioned it as, "Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world's children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God's work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it's evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. 🌎 🤝 #Davos2020."

