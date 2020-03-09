Priyanka Chopra Avoids Handshake With A Fan Amid Coronavirus Scare

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with Nick and several Bollywood actors at the Ambani's Holi bash. The global couple shared several pictures on social media post the holi celebration. However, the actress is being very careful with the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with pictures of the B-town celebrities at the holi bash in colourful attires, a video of Priyanka during per-celebrations also went viral on social media. The video shows Priyanka arriving at the venue with husband Nick. While she gets out of the car, she avoids shaking hands with a fan and wipes it on her dress. She then introduces Nick to the person who went on to shake hands with the fan.

Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick were twinning in traditional white outfits at the holi bash. Priyanka was seen sporting a multi-coloured dress with neon embroidery and Nick wore a kurta-pyjama with similar artwork. While sharing a post on social media, she captioned the image as "And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 🌈 @nickjonas 💃🏻🕺🏻#HoliHell"

PeeCee also shared several pictures with the family before playing holi and wrote, "Holi came early for us this year. so much fun celebrating it with friends & family back home. Thank you @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal for such a fun time. Adore u! "

Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and will be seen in two Netflix projects and her most awaited collaboration with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4.

