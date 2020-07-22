Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 20 Years In Entertainment Industry; Makes A Special Announcement For Fans

Priyanka Chopra has always made the nation proud with her list of achievements, and she is truly a global icon. This year, the 'desi girl', who recently turned 38, will be completing 20 years in the entertainment industry.

To celebrate this milestone, the Agneepath actress has asked her fans to join her as she picks 20 monumental moments of her career. Priyanka shared a video message on her Twitter page and captioned it as, "2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020."

Check out the video.

2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVdhL6SQOS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, netizens are excited to be a part of her journey. A Twitter user wrote, "The best journey ever and is just starting!!! Can't wait!" "What? Only 20 moments? For a person who achieved and made so much it's gonna be haaard! We're proud of you and proud to be by your side! Count us in! #20in2020," commented another fan.

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000 at the age of 18. In 2017, in an nterview with Elle UK, the actress opened up about competing for the title and said, "I do think pageants are subject to a lot of stereotyping, and some of them deserve it too, but my experience with Miss World wasn't like that. It was focused on being a woman of substance -- how well you'd be able to solve world issues, what kind of orator you are etc. It wasn't just about being pretty but being well spoken and having compassion. At 18 all of those values being drilled into me taught me so much about the world. It gave me confidence and made me feel great about myself."

After winning the beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizan opposite South superstar Vijay in 2002. The actress stepped into Bollywood with Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. Since then, PeeCee has been unstoppable.

