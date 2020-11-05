Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Red As She Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Love For Nick Jonas On Karwa Chauth

The 'desi' girl shared a picture in which she is seen happily posing for the camera, all geared up for the Karwa Chauth pooja. PeeCee looked mesmerising in a simple red saree, which she paired with a golden noodle strap blouse. She accentuated her look with drop earrings, sindoor and a tiny bindi.

Priyanka proclaimed her love for her hubby Nick on her Instagram page and captioned her snap as, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas."

Nick Jonas Says He Is Blessed To Have His Beautiful Wife At Home During Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra shared one more picture in which she is seen curling up in Nick Jonas' arms. Nick also shared the same click on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home." Actor Jonathan Tucker commented on Nick's post, "IT IS HOLIDAY SEASON ALL YEAR LONG IN YOUR EMBRACE."

Meanwhile, Priyanka's Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her PDA

An Instagram user wrote, "Y'all are the cutest things ever 😍." Another netizen commented, "You're looking absolutely stunning!✨😍."This is too much to handle pcj #couplegoals," read another comment on Priyanka's Instagram post.