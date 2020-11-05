Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Red As She Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give us some major relationship goals! The couple recently took to their respective Instagram handles to give us a sneak peek into their Karwa Chautha celebrations at their Los Angeles house on Wednesday. The festival was celebrated by Indians on November 4.
Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Love For Nick Jonas On Karwa Chauth
The 'desi' girl shared a picture in which she is seen happily posing for the camera, all geared up for the Karwa Chauth pooja. PeeCee looked mesmerising in a simple red saree, which she paired with a golden noodle strap blouse. She accentuated her look with drop earrings, sindoor and a tiny bindi.
Priyanka proclaimed her love for her hubby Nick on her Instagram page and captioned her snap as, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas."
Nick Jonas Says He Is Blessed To Have His Beautiful Wife At Home During Karwa Chauth
Priyanka Chopra shared one more picture in which she is seen curling up in Nick Jonas' arms. Nick also shared the same click on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home." Actor Jonathan Tucker commented on Nick's post, "IT IS HOLIDAY SEASON ALL YEAR LONG IN YOUR EMBRACE."
Meanwhile, Priyanka's Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her PDA
An Instagram user wrote, "Y'all are the cutest things ever 😍." Another netizen commented, "You're looking absolutely stunning!✨😍."This is too much to handle pcj #couplegoals," read another comment on Priyanka's Instagram post.
Priyanka was in Germany for the last few weeks for the shoot of Matrix 4. Earlier, this week, she returned back to the United States and shared an adorable picture from her reunion with her hubby Nick.
