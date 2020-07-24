Priyanka Chopra's Ex-Manager Prakash Jaju Abuses Akshay Kumar; Calls Him The Biggest Selfish Person

As shocking as it sounds, actress Priyanka Chopra's ex-manager Prakash Jaju took to his Twitter account and called out Akshay Kumar for being the biggest selfish person of the film industry. Prakash accused him of being extremely money-minded and not helping those producers, who shaped up his career during his initial days in the film industry, economically.

He tweeted, "I am 4 peg down, won't lie.. biggest selfish person I have found in these 35 years of my career is @akshaykumar.. His only motto is to take money."

He further tweeted, "@akshaykumar ek ch***ya jaise din bhar paise paise karta rehta hai.. Kya marne ke baad paisa apne saath uper le jaayega? Usko un producers ko help karna chahiye jinhone uske bure time main saath diya tha."

Prakash Jaju's attacking tweets for Akshay didn't go down well with the latter's fans and they started trolling the former. Many fans of Akshay reminded Jaju that Akshay is one of the actors, who has always come forward to contribute a huge sum of amount whenever the nation faced any natural disaster. They also rooted for Akshay for contributing a huge sum to PM-CARES fund to help government in combating the novel Coronavirus.

Now, Prakash Jaju's tweet has been deleted from Twitter.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Prakash Jaju also dragged Sajid Nadiadwala in his tweet and wrote, "ISI is totally controlling Bollywood thru their handlers like Sajid Nadiadwala."

He further tweeted, "Sajid Nadiawala is using majid menon to get himself out of this problem of receiving funds from ISI by supplying girls to @naqvimukhtar.. please track this @amitshah @narendramodi @MumbaiPolice." (sic)

These allegations of Prakash are not just shocking, but pretty serious. However, there's no proof to back up his tweets. We wonder if Sajid Nadiadwala will react to Prakash Jaju's serious allegations.