Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Other Bollywood Stars Pray For Beirut After Massive Explosion

Swara Bhasker: Horrifying And Heart-Wrenching

Swara Bhasker said, "Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!" And actress Lisa Ray added, "I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband's city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it's large hearted citizens have left an imprint."

"Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion," wrote Nimrat Kaur.

Explosion Occurred On Tuesday Evening In Beirut

As per reports, the blast occurred at the port warehouses, which was storing highly explosive materials. Videos of the blaze in Beirut followed by the blast has been doing the rounds on social media. While the local officials did not share the cause of the original blaze that set off the blast, local media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

President Michel Aoun On The Explosion

Beirut reportedly is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in Coronavirus infections. President Michel Aoun revealed in a Reuters report that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and he said that was "unacceptable".