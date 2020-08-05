Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Other Bollywood Stars Pray For Beirut After Massive Explosion
According to reports, over 70 people have been killed and around 3,000 wounded in two huge explosions that happened in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time). As the news hit the internet, Bollywood actors from Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar to Nimrat Kaur and Swara Bhasker expressed their shock and shared prayers for the survivors on Twitter.
Priyanka Chopra shared a news tweet by BBC and wrote, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut." While Farhan added, "When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it's people in my thoughts."
Bhumi Pednekar said 2020 could not get any worse and said, "This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating. Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut. We are praying for you 2020 can't imagine it getting any worse." Mini Mathur also tweeted, "The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end."
Swara Bhasker: Horrifying And Heart-Wrenching
Swara Bhasker said, "Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!" And actress Lisa Ray added, "I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband's city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it's large hearted citizens have left an imprint."
"Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion," wrote Nimrat Kaur.
Explosion Occurred On Tuesday Evening In Beirut
As per reports, the blast occurred at the port warehouses, which was storing highly explosive materials. Videos of the blaze in Beirut followed by the blast has been doing the rounds on social media. While the local officials did not share the cause of the original blaze that set off the blast, local media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.
President Michel Aoun On The Explosion
Beirut reportedly is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in Coronavirus infections. President Michel Aoun revealed in a Reuters report that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and he said that was "unacceptable".
