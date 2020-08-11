    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Finishes Writing Her Memoir Unfinished; Says ‘Cannot Wait To Share It With You All'

      Priyanka Chopra, back in 2018 had announced her memoir titled, Unfinished. The actress on Tuesday (August 11) revealed that she has finally finished writing the book.

      Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared the news with her fans that she has finished writing the manuscript for her memoir. She tweeted, "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished."

      Taking about the title ‘Unfinished', Priyanka in February last year had told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that "It's called Unfinished because there's so much I want to do with my life, and because I haven't written it yet."

      Back in June 2018, Priyanka had shared the cover of Unfinished and revealed that she always wanted to be an author, "but the timing never felt right." In the Instagram post, she had added, "I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I've always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I'm super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now. I've realized you don't have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you're still figuring things out...when you're #unfinished."

      According to reports, Unfinished will be published worldwide by Penguin Random House. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up including The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, with Netflix. She will also be seen in an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by her sangeet ceremony, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic, and a show with Richard Madden. She has been working with Mindy Kaling for a romantic comedy and will be seen in Keanu Reeves's Matrix 4.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
