    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Priyanka Chopra Gets A Princess Makeover From Niece Krishna Sky; Their Pics Are Too Cute To Handle!

      Priyanka Chopra has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala since the last few years, and has always managed to drop some major fashion goals on the red carpet. Unfortunately, this year, the event was postponed indefinitely due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. But, that didn't stop our 'desi girl' from dressing up for the 'first Monday in May' (which is when the Met Gala is held).

      PeeCee indulged in some playtime session with her niece, Krishna Sky, in which the latter turned stylist for the former beauty queen. Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share her final look and captioned them as, "First Monday in May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti."

      Major Princess Vibes

      The first picture has the actress getting crowned by the little munchkin and it's such an adorable moment!

      Work In Progress

      In the second photograph, Priyanka is seen getting her eye-makeup done by Krishna.

      Hello Beautiful!

      The actress is seen giving her fans a look into the results post the makeup session, as she is all smiles for the camera.

      Priyanka Chopra's Lockdown Diaries

      Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the diva has been spending a lot of time with her niece. Last week, she had posted a cute video in which she was seen lying on a couch and lifting Krishna. She had captioned it as, 'No gym, no problem.'

      Priyanka Lends A Helping Hand To COVID-19 Frontline Workers

      Over the weekend, the actress took part in India's biggest online fundraiser concert - I For India, to help the COVID-19 frontline workers. By Monday, the concert raised about Rs 52 crore. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Kevin and Danielle Jonas along with their kids, also participated in this virtual concert.

