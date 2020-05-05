Priyanka Chopra Gets A Princess Makeover From Niece Krishna Sky; Their Pics Are Too Cute To Handle!

Major Princess Vibes

The first picture has the actress getting crowned by the little munchkin and it's such an adorable moment!

Work In Progress

In the second photograph, Priyanka is seen getting her eye-makeup done by Krishna.

Hello Beautiful!

The actress is seen giving her fans a look into the results post the makeup session, as she is all smiles for the camera.

Priyanka Chopra's Lockdown Diaries

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the diva has been spending a lot of time with her niece. Last week, she had posted a cute video in which she was seen lying on a couch and lifting Krishna. She had captioned it as, 'No gym, no problem.'

Priyanka Lends A Helping Hand To COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Over the weekend, the actress took part in India's biggest online fundraiser concert - I For India, to help the COVID-19 frontline workers. By Monday, the concert raised about Rs 52 crore. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Kevin and Danielle Jonas along with their kids, also participated in this virtual concert.