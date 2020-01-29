Priyanka Chopra In 'Final Talks' To Join Keanu Reeves In Matrix 4; Read Details

Be it with her films or red carpet looks, 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra is creating waves both nationally and globally. After grabbing headlines for her recent Grammy 2020 appearance, the actress is back in news again. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka might soon share screen space with Keanu Reeves in a film.

According to a report in a Variety magazine, Priyanka Chopra is in final talks with the makers to star in the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga. Buzz is Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris have already been finalised for the film and already started prepping for their roles.

The first Matrix film released in 1999 and was a huge blockbuster. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003. We also hear that Jada Pinkett Smithis is reportedly in talks with the makers to return as Niobe in Matrix 4.

The fourth installment will be backed and directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski. She was quoted as saying in an official statement, "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is 'absolutely' excited about returning to his role which made him a household name. Speaking about Matrix 4, he said, "It's very ambitious. As it should be!"

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the Netflix film The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, in which she is set to star and co-produce. Reportedly, PeeCee will shoot for Matrix 4 concurrently in tandem with Citadel, an Amazon series with Richard Madden from the Russo brothers.

