      Priyanka Chopra Joins Janta Curfew 'In Spirit' From USA; Gives Shout-Out To Heroes Of COVID-19

      Despite being away from her homeland, Priyanka Chopra participated in the Indian Prime Minister PM Modi's appeal of 'Janta Curfew' all the way from Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 22.

      The Quantico actress posted a video of herself standing at the balcony of her house, clapping and cheering all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 across the globe. Priyanka captioned the picture as, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit."

      In the wake of the Novel Coronavirus, people across India observed a 14-hour Janta Curfew on Sunday and when the clock struck 5 pm, they clapped, blew conch shells and clanged utensils, to show their gratitude to those who are toiling across the globe to eradicate the Novel Coronavirus.

      Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others participated in the Janta Curfew.

      Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress and her hubby Nick Jonas are currently under self-quarantine in the US. Amid the Coronvirus outbreak, 'NickYanka' are spending some quality time together in home.

      Recently, PeeCee shared a picture of herself resting on Nick's lap with her German Shepherd dog, Gino resting by her. The netizens went all hearts over the picture.

