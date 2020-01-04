Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Beach Vacation With Family Is All Things Adorable!

When it comes to balancing personal and professional life, Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are quite a pro at it. Recently, the couple enjoyed a beach vacation with their family and later, Priyanka even penned an emotional note for the quality time she spent with her near and dear ones.

The Sky Is Pink actress shared some glimpses from her family vacation on the beach and wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives."

Have a look at it here.

In one of the pictures, the lovebirds are standing on their knees and Nick is kissing Priyanka on the cheeks.

The other picture has the cute couple and their family with their back towards the camera, gazing into the sea.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared some more pictures from this beach vacation. One of the clicks had the couple gazing at vast sea as the sun shone upon the waters. The second snap featured the 'desi girl' enjoying a glass of drink and chilling by the beachside.

Meanwhile, 'NickYanka' welcomed the New Year 2020 with a kiss on the stage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Florida.

Talking about work, Priyanka will be next seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The project is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's best-selling novel by the same name.

